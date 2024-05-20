Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.00

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 3695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.