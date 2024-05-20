Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,145,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,313 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.36% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $448,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,819,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142,388 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 67,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,609,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 58,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.76. 1,704,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.