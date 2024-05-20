Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $67,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,141. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $95.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.