Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 130,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 356,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 199,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.85. 454,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,556. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.