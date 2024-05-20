Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.50

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.10 ($0.23), with a volume of 882348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

Science in Sport Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.51.

Science in Sport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.