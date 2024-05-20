Scotiabank Raises Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target to $16.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

HR stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after buying an additional 3,758,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,352,000. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,506 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,775,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,529 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.