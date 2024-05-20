Scott N. Flanders Purchases 19,999 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,998.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,099 shares in the company, valued at $958,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fathom Stock Down 2.2 %

FTHM traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.74. 92,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $36.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTHM. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Fathom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

