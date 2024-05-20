SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $87.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SE. Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.73.

SE stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

