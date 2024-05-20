Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.47. 65,944,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

