Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,163,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 276,014 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,036,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 514,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 222,671 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 418,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 78.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 383,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

