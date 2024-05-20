Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dynatrace by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 134,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.