Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

