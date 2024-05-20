Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Knights Group Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of LON:KGH traded up GBX 10.86 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 153.76 ($1.93). 268,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,747. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.17 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37. The company has a market cap of £131.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.89.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

