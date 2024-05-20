Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Knights Group Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of LON:KGH traded up GBX 10.86 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 153.76 ($1.93). 268,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,747. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.17 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37. The company has a market cap of £131.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.89.
About Knights Group
