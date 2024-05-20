Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.57.

SIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$14.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.30.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

