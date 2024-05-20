Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.57.
SIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 2.3 %
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 254.05%.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
