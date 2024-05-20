SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.45. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 217,233 shares.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $546.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. Equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.