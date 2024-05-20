Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.10

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 556088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

The firm has a market cap of $721.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 693,952 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

