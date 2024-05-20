Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 139,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 448,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBGI

Sinclair Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $907.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sinclair news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $2,982,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 241,895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.