Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Down 3.2%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.79. 2,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 24,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million.

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 8,485.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,098 shares during the period. Sky Harbour Group makes up about 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Sky Harbour Group worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

