SmarDex One Day Volume Reaches $1.55 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One SmarDex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmarDex has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. SmarDex has a market cap of $130.40 million and $1.55 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01562804 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $1,717,685.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

