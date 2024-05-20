Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.15. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 118.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 123.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

