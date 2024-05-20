S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $49,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $438.19. 386,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

