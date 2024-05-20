SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SP Plus has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 868.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

