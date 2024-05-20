SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) Insider Andrew James Keiller Buys 1,500 Shares

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew James Keiller bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £1,290 ($1,620.20).
SpaceandPeople Stock Performance
Shares of LON SAL traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 85.50 ($1.07). 6,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,221.43, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. SpaceandPeople plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.36).
About SpaceandPeople
