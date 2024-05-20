SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) Insider Andrew James Keiller Buys 1,500 Shares

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew James Keiller bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £1,290 ($1,620.20).

Shares of LON SAL traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 85.50 ($1.07). 6,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,221.43, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. SpaceandPeople plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.36).

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

