SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.10. 2,088,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

