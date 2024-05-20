SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 1-Year High at $186.66

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.66 and last traded at $186.66, with a volume of 7957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.29.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $813.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

