SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.50

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.50 and last traded at $132.50, with a volume of 715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.46.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average of $124.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

