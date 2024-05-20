SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for 0.8% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $43.34. 150,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,252. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

