Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.42

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 272654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

