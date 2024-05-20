Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.29

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 981354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -882.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,647.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 504,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,647.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,789 shares of company stock worth $17,903,473 in the last ninety days. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 994,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

