SSI Investment Management LLC Has $88.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.7% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $532.13. 4,234,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $517.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $534.18. The firm has a market cap of $459.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

