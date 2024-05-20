Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.31 and last traded at $78.16. Approximately 3,444,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,025,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

