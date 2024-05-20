State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $84.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.04.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

