Status (SNT) One Day Volume Hits $3.34 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Status has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $149.00 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011222 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001449 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,984.54 or 1.00354497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011608 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00104023 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03661126 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $3,510,540.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

