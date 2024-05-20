STF Management LP Acquires 160 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CDNS traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.47. 988,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.13 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

