STF Management LP Acquires 351 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,914. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $218.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

