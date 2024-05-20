STF Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

STF Management LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after buying an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after buying an additional 231,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $418,467,000 after purchasing an additional 294,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $410,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.