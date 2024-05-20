STF Management LP Buys 130 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

STF Management LP lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.33. 939,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.28. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.13 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $19,955,286. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

