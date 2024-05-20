STF Management LP Buys 305 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,368. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

