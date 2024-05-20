STF Management LP Buys 63 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

STF Management LP increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

Shares of IDXX traded down $13.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $530.07. 517,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

