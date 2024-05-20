STF Management LP Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

STF Management LP raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.8% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $29.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $942.04. 664,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,060. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $559.41 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $933.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

