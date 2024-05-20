STF Management LP Has $795,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

CPRT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.92. 3,257,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

