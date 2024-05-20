STF Management LP Has $882,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,972,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after acquiring an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,464. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

