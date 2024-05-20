STF Management LP Has $976,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

STF Management LP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.84. 686,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,939. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

