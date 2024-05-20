STF Management LP Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Fastenal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,865 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

FAST traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.66. 2,088,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,255. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

