STF Management LP Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.37. 3,741,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

