STF Management LP Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded up $25.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $772.80. The stock had a trading volume of 701,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $693.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $404.80 and a 52-week high of $778.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

