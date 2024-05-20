StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Performance

Fanhua stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.