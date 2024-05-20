StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SPLP opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10,209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

