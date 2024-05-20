StockNews.com Downgrades Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.