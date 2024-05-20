StockNews.com Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Macquarie lowered MakeMyTrip from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

MMYT opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,325,000 after buying an additional 1,357,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after buying an additional 2,072,504 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after acquiring an additional 734,336 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,284,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

